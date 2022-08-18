Campus street resurfacing project updates

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I’m happy to provide an update regarding the City of Chicago Department of Transportation street resurfacing projects that are currently taking place on campus.

On Morgan Street, manhole adjustments have been completed. Curb and sidewalk concrete work along Morgan Street, north of the Morgan and Taylor Street intersection, will be completed Aug. 18. Curb and sidewalk work at the intersection will be completed the following day.

Although the concrete work will be complete, the walkway along the north side of Taylor Street will remain closed to pedestrians until Aug. 24 to keep clear of the remaining road work. Signage along Taylor Street and within the Memorial Grove will direct pedestrians traveling in and out of the east campus core to use the Peoria Street crosswalk.

No work will take place Aug. 22 in observation of the first day of fall classes. On Aug. 23, asphalt preparation work will take place throughout the day, causing intermittent road closures to vehicle traffic along Morgan Street. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

Pavement marking and landscape restoration will begin Aug. 24 and continue through the remainder of the week. Normal vehicle and traffic will be allowed on Morgan Street as the work continues.

On the west side of the campus, CDOT has postponed the Hermitage Avenue resurfacing. The tentative start date for the project is now Sept. 19. A revised schedule will be shared with the campus community prior to work beginning.

We thank the UIC community for its continued cooperation as this work continues. If you have questions or need more information about these projects, please email planning@uic.edu.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services