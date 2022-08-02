Campus street resurfacing projects

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I’m writing to inform you about two City of Chicago street resurfacing projects that will impact the campus community over the coming weeks.

On the east side of campus, the City of Chicago’s Department of Transportation is currently making improvements to Morgan Street between Taylor Street and Vernon Park Place. This street segment provides vehicular, pedestrian and bicyclist connections on the east side of campus. The street resurfacing project will address existing potholes and stormwater puddling. It will also improve pedestrian circulation and safety by adding a new crosswalk connection.

This work began July 29 and is expected to be completed Aug. 31. It will include milling, concrete work, pavement markings, landscaping and signage. Vehicular traffic and pedestrian access will remain open throughout construction, and UIC is coordinating with the city throughout the project.

On the west side of campus, CDOT will be resurfacing Hermitage Avenue between Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road. Weather and other factors permitting, construction is tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 8.

The work will include ADA sidewalk improvements, curb and gutter removal and replacement, milling, and paving the existing asphalt pavement and striping. During construction, temporary “No Parking” signs will be periodically installed as required for each activity listed above. The temporary signs will restrict parking during working hours, while adhering to rush hour restrictions, for the completion of the work. All work on this corridor is estimated to be completed by Sept. 30.

We encourage the UIC community to exercise caution when traveling in these two areas. Please email planning@uic.edu with any questions or concerns about these projects.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services