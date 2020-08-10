Campus transportation services resume

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services (OVCAS) is pleased to announce the resumption of transit services serving the campus community. UIC buses and shuttles are now running on a revised schedule and with reduced capacity that follows COVID-19 safety guidelines.

To ensure the safety of transportation riders and drivers, OVCAS Transportation Services has implemented a variety of sanitization measures and protocols that exceed other regional mass transit systems. All buses, shuttles, Night Ride and Paratransit vehicles will be manually sanitized twice daily by their operators using EPA-registered products that have demonstrated their effectiveness against the COVID 19 virus. They will also be deep cleaned with electrostatic decontamination units on a rotating basis.

Custom-made Plexiglas barriers have been installed in vehicles and capacity restricted seating will support social distancing in passenger areas. Masks will be required and all buses will board from the rear doors. The new route schedule will also reduce contact time in buses as an additional safety protocol.

Service hours and the number of available vehicles are as follows:

2 Semester Express buses: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., M-F with 30-minute service between Stop 1 on Halsted and the Polk Street Residence

1 (AM) Intracampus bus: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., M-F with 30-minute service

1 (PM) Intracampus bus: 4 – 11 p.m., M-F with 30-minute service

1 Weekend Intercampus bus: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sat-Sun with 60-minute service

5 Night Ride Shuttles: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily

1-3 Paratransit Shuttles—————24 hours daily

Current vehicle capacities are:

Full size buses -14 passengers

Minibuses – 8 passengers

Night Ride vehicles – 4 passengers

Paratransit vehicles – 1 passenger

Routes and hours of operation are subject to change based on campus operational demands.

If you have questions or need additional information about fall semester transportation services, please visit the Transportation website or email rides@uic.edu.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor of Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu