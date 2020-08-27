Campus Update on Revised Sexual Misconduct Comprehensive Policy

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students:

On May 6, 2020, the U.S. Department of Education issued new regulations regarding the handling of sexual misconduct allegations under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The regulations went into effect on August 14, 2020.

Today, we write to share UIC’s revised Comprehensive Policy and Procedures for the Sexual Misconduct Grievance Process. The revised policy and procedures were drafted by a task force, led by the Office for Access and Equity, that was comprised of students, advocates, faculty, and staff from across campus.

The resultant policy and procedures meet the new federal requirements while continuing to uphold values of integrity, accountability, and respect in line with the University of Illinois System Guiding Principles.

The Office for Access and Equity thanks the members of the Title IX Regulations Task Force for their service, and will continue to collaborate with our campus community to work toward our goal of fostering a culture of respect that does not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or sexual violence in any form.

If you have any questions regarding the revised policy or procedures, please contact UIC’s Title IX Coordinator at 312-996-8670 or titleix@uic.edu. Additional information on the University’s response to and resources related to sexual misconduct is available at https://sexualmisconduct.uic.edu/policy/.

Sincerely,

Caryn Bills

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

Danielle Miller

Title IX Coordinator

Office for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Danielle Miller

titleix@uic.edu