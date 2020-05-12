Campus Update on the Release of Final Title IX Regulations

To Faculty, Staff and Students,

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education issued new regulations regarding the handling of sexual misconduct allegations under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. We are reviewing the new regulations and will evaluate whether there are new compliance requirements that must be implemented.

These new regulations will not change our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our community and our guiding principles to create a more just society. We are committed to providing an open and welcoming campus environment that is free from intimidation, discrimination, and sexual misconduct of any kind, whether or not it rises to the more stringent standard in these new regulations.

In the coming days, the Office for Access and Equity will communicate with you regarding the formation of a task force, which will review and address compliance issues as the new rules go into effect on August 14. We will provide further updates after the task force has completed its work.

The University will also continue to work with the Campus Advocacy Network (CAN) and other campus stakeholders to address sexual misconduct in our community and to provide services, support, resources and guidance for those who need assistance. CAN provides crisis intervention, advocacy and support for survivors of gender-based violence, and violence prevention education for the entire campus community.

For more information on reporting sexual misconduct and how to support survivors, please visit Report an Incident and Resources.

We remain steadfast in working toward our collective goal of fostering a campus culture of respect.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs