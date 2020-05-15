Campus Update on Title IX Regulations Task Force

To Faculty, Staff, and Students:

As noted in the Chancellor’s announcement on Tuesday, the Office for Access and Equity is convening a task force of University stakeholders to review the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX regulations. The task force will evaluate the regulations and make recommendations for changes to the University’s sexual misconduct policies and procedures.

In collaboration with the Title IX Coordinator in the Office for the Access and Equity, the Office of the Dean of Students and Campus Human Resources will remain critical partners in the Title IX adjudication process for students and employees, respectively. Together, the offices will maintain an unwavering dedication to upholding the values of integrity, accountability, and respect under UIC’s Sexual Misconduct Policy.

While the new regulations will impact the University’s compliance obligations, our commitment to providing a safe and welcoming campus environment that is free from all forms of sexual misconduct will be unchanged. The University will continue to provide optimal services, support, resources, and guidance to address sexual misconduct in our community and to help those who need assistance, including through the Title IX Coordinator, the Office of the Dean of Students, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), and the Campus Advocacy Network (CAN).

Our collective response to sexual misconduct will remain committed to affirming due process, fairness, and dignity as we work toward our goal of fostering a campus community that does not tolerate sexual violence, harassment, or discrimination in any form.

Sincerely,

Caryn Bills

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

Danielle Miller

Title IX Coordinator

Office for Access and Equity

Linda Deanna

Associate Vice Chancellor

Dean of Students

Office of the Dean of Students

Amalia Pallares

Associate Chancellor

Vice Provost for Diversity

For more information, please contact:

Caryn Bills-Windt

titleix@uic.edu