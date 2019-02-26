CANCELED: March 5th Campus Conversation

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Due to an unexpected conflict, Dr. Erwin Chemerinsky is no longer available to travel to UIC to present at the March 5th Campus Conversation. This Campus Conversation has been canceled. We are looking forward to hosting Dr. Chemerinsky at a Campus Conversation next fall.

Our final Campus Conversation of the semester will take place on Tuesday, April 2 from 12:30-2 p.m. in the Michele M. Thompson Rooms, Student Center West. The topic is What’s Going on and Why? The Politics of Racial Resentment and the Cost to Health and will feature Dr. Jonathan Metzl, Vanderbilt University.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu