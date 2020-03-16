Canceled: Safety Town Hall Meeting for Students, March 18

THE MARCH 18, 2020, STUDENT SAFETY TOWN HALL EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS

The members of the Safety Task Force do want to receive comments from student campus community members related to the Town Hall meeting purpose to look specifically at and make recommendations for a) how to communicate most effectively with the community members about the available safety measures on campus and b) to consider some changes that may be needed.

Please provide your comments by April 10, 2020, using this link:

Student Safety Town Hall Comments AY2020

The Safety Task Force needs to collect feedback through this online process because it is unknown how long social distancing will be recommended, and the Task Force is not sure when the Town Hall can be rescheduled.

___________________________________________________________________________

Dear Students,

At the December 5, 2019, UIC Senate meeting Chancellor Amiridis assigned the UIC Senate to form a task force that includes students, staff members, and faculty members to look specifically at and make recommendations for a) how to communicate most effectively with the community members about the available safety measures on campus and b) to consider some changes that may be needed.

We are convening a Town Hall to provide an opportunity for student campus community members to express their opinion about communication for available safety measures on campus and consideration of needed changes.

The Town Hall is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in UIC Student Center East Cardinal Room, 750 S. Halsted St., from 5-7 p.m.

Sincerely,

UIC Senate

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Dooley

edooley@uic.edu