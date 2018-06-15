CAPE 2018 – Nominations Reminder

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

The Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award, established in 1988, recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professional staff members and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, six academic professionals will receive the CAPE Award which provides a $1,000 permanent increase to the honoree’s salary and a $2,000 one-time cash award.

Nominations are welcomed from UIC faculty, students, academic professionals, and support staff. I also encourage you to resubmit past nominees.

The nominating form, procedures, and eligibility criteria are online. The deadline for nominations and all supporting credentials is noon on June 29, 2018. Awards will be presented November 6th at the UIC Employee Recognition ceremony and reception at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum at UIC. Details will follow closer to the event.

Please contact Ahlam Al-Kodmany, Chair of the 2018 CAPE Selection Committee, at ryyan@uic.edu or 5-6207 with any questions. Information will also be on the APAC website (under Resources/Awards & Recognition)

I look forward to celebrating our outstanding academic professionals this fall.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

steven marton

ssmarton@uic.edu