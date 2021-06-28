CAPE and Rising Star Award Nominations

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

This year, I am happy to announce both the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award, and the Rising Star Award, a new Academic Professional Award.

The CAPE award, established in 1988, recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professional staff members and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, up to 10 academic professionals will receive the CAPE Award which provides a $1,000 permanent increase to the honoree’s salary and a $2,500 one-time cash award.

The Rising Star Award recognizes academic professionals (APs) early in their career who demonstrate dedication and quality of performance that indicates they will continue to develop into an exemplary employee. This year, up to 3 academic professionals will receive the Rising Star Award which provides a $1,500 one-time cash award.

Nominations for both awards are welcomed from UIC faculty, students, academic professionals, and support staff.

The nominating form, procedures, and eligibility criteria are at https://apac.uic.edu. The deadline for nominations and all supporting credentials is noon on July 26, 2021. All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Whether virtual or in person, this event will serve to recognize and celebrate UIC’s Academic Professional employees.

Please contact Ahlam Al-Kodmany, Chair of the 2021 CAPE Selection Committee, at ryyan@uic.edu or (312) 355-6207 with any questions about the CAPE Award. For any questions regarding the Rising Star Award, please contact Benjamin Ramirez bramirez@uic.edu or Justin Wier jrjustin@uic.edu, Co-chairs of the 2021 Rising Star Selection Committee. Information will also be on the APAC website https://apac.uic.edu (under Resources/Awards).

I look forward to celebrating our outstanding academic professionals this fall.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Ahlam Al-Kodmany

ryyan@uic.edu