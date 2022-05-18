CAPE and Rising Star nominations

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I am happy, once again, to announce both the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award and the Rising Star Award.

The CAPE Award, established in 1988, recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professional staff members and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, up to 10 academic professionals will receive the CAPE Award, which provides a $1,000 permanent increase to the honoree’s salary and a $2,500 one-time cash award.

The Rising Star Award recognizes academic professionals early in their careers who demonstrate dedication and quality of performance that indicates they will continue to develop into exemplary employees. This year, up to three candidates will receive the Rising Star Award, which provides a $1,500 one-time cash award.

Nominations for both awards are welcomed from UIC faculty, students, academic professionals and support staff.

The nominating form, procedures and eligibility criteria are online. The deadline for nominations and all supporting credentials is noon June 24. All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony being planned for this fall.

Please contact Ahlam Al-Kodmany, chair of the 2021 CAPE Selection Committee, at ryyan@uic.edu or 312-355-6207 with any questions about the CAPE Award. For any questions regarding the Rising Star Award, please contact Benjamin Ramirez (bramirez@uic.edu) or Justin Wier (jrjustin@uic.edu), co-chairs of the 2021 Rising Star Selection Committee. Information will also be on the APAC website.

Thank you for your contributions that will help us recognize outstanding individuals at UIC.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

