CAPE nominations – deadline extended

Dear students, faculty, and staff,

I am happy to announce that nominations for the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award are still being accepted.

The CAPE Award, established in 1988, recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professional staff members and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, up to 10 academic professionals will receive the CAPE Award, which provides a $1,000 permanent increase to the honoree’s salary and a $2,500 one-time cash award.

Nominations are welcomed from UIC faculty, students, academic professionals and support staff.

The nominating form, procedures and eligibility criteria are online. The deadline for nominations and all supporting credentials has been extended to July 8, at 5 p.m. All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony being planned for this fall.

Please contact Ahlam Al-Kodmany, chair of the 2021 CAPE Selection Committee, at ryyan@uic.edu or 312-355-6207 with any questions about the CAPE Award. Information will also be on the APAC website.

Thank you for your contributions to recognize outstanding individuals at UIC.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Steve Marton

ssmarton@uic.edu