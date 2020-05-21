CAPE Nominations for 2020

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award, established in 1988, recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professional staff members and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, six academic professionals will receive the CAPE Award which provides a $1,000 permanent increase to the honoree’s salary and a $2,000 one-time cash award.

Nominations are welcomed from UIC faculty, students, academic professionals, and support staff. I also encourage you to resubmit past nominees.

The nominating form, procedures, and eligibility criteria are online. The deadline for nominations and all supporting credentials is noon on July 10, 2020. Awards will be announced November 17th.

Please contact Ahlam Al-Kodmany, Chair of the 2020 CAPE Selection Committee, at ryyan@uic.edu or 5-6207 with any questions. Information will also be on the APAC website https://apac.uic.edu (under Resources/Awards & Recognition)

I look forward to celebrating our outstanding academic professionals this fall.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Steven Marton

ssmarton@uic.edu

Ahlam Al-Kodmany

ryyan@uic.edu