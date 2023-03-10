Celebrating May graduates

March 10, 2023

UIC Strategic Marketing and Communications would like to highlight the stories of May graduates who have interesting stories to share: celebrating major accomplishments, completing prestigious fellowships or internships, finding success on the path to graduation with the help of a support unit on campus, or other interesting journeys to commencement. 

If you know of any graduates that you think should be featured, please submit names and a short summary of their personal stories by Wednesday, March 22.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu

Categories

Announcements, Info