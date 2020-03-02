Celebrating outstanding researchers, scholars and scientists

March 2, 2020

Stephanie Cologna is among winners of the 2019 Researcher of the Year Awards. Photo: Joshua Clark

A ceremony March 4 will celebrate the winners of the 2019 UIC Researcher and Scholar of the Year Awards, the 2019 Inventor of the Year and the 2019 Team Research Award.

The event takes place from 3:30-6 p.m. in the Michele M. Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.

The awards, sponsored by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and the Office of Technology Management, recognize and celebrate the efforts and commitment of individuals who advance knowledge as well as inspire and promote continued excellence in research and scholarship at UIC.

This year’s winners include:

ARTS AND HUMANITIES
Clare Lyster, Distinguished Scholar
Elizabeth Todd-Breland, Rising Star

BASIC LIFE SCIENCES
Joanna Burdette, Distinguished Researcher
Laura Sanchez, Rising Star
Stephanie Cologna, Rising Star

CLINICAL SCIENCE
Rachel Caskey, Distinguished Researcher
Alana Biggers, Rising Star

INVENTOR OF THE YEAR
Bellur S. Prabhakar

NATURAL SCIENCES & ENGINEERING
Sudip Mazumder, Distinguished Researcher
Benjamin Antieau, Rising Star

SOCIAL SCIENCES
Charles Hounmenou, Rising Star

TEAM RESEARCH
Irena Levitan
Shane Phillips

