Celebrating outstanding researchers, scholars and scientists

Stephanie Cologna is among winners of the 2019 Researcher of the Year Awards. Photo: Joshua Clark

A ceremony March 4 will celebrate the winners of the 2019 UIC Researcher and Scholar of the Year Awards, the 2019 Inventor of the Year and the 2019 Team Research Award.

The event takes place from 3:30-6 p.m. in the Michele M. Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.

The awards, sponsored by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and the Office of Technology Management, recognize and celebrate the efforts and commitment of individuals who advance knowledge as well as inspire and promote continued excellence in research and scholarship at UIC.



For more information, visit https://go.uic.edu/royrecipients.

This year’s winners include:

ARTS AND HUMANITIES

Clare Lyster, Distinguished Scholar

Elizabeth Todd-Breland, Rising Star

BASIC LIFE SCIENCES

Joanna Burdette, Distinguished Researcher

Laura Sanchez, Rising Star

Stephanie Cologna, Rising Star

CLINICAL SCIENCE

Rachel Caskey, Distinguished Researcher

Alana Biggers, Rising Star

INVENTOR OF THE YEAR

Bellur S. Prabhakar

NATURAL SCIENCES & ENGINEERING

Sudip Mazumder, Distinguished Researcher

Benjamin Antieau, Rising Star

SOCIAL SCIENCES

Charles Hounmenou, Rising Star

TEAM RESEARCH

Irena Levitan

Shane Phillips

