Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards 2022

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Nominations are now being accepted for the Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards. Please nominate outstanding undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who have given their time and talent to campus or community service. A detailed description of each award can be found online.

Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards

Chancellor’s Student Service Award (for volunteer service).

Eugertha Bates Memorial Award (for humanitarian commitment).

Jane Addams Distinguished Service Award (for creativity/innovation/length of service).

International Student Ambassador Service Award.

Activities Honorary Society.

Student Organization Awards (Nominations open Jan. 31.).

Nomination Dates and Guidelines

Nominations will be accepted online. Deadline is Feb. 4.

Details should be provided when describing the nature and value of the nominee’s contributions relevant to a particular award.

Nominated students will receive an email to verify their contact information to complete their nomination.

Nominees must be in good academic standing.

Students may nominate themselves or other students.

Undergraduate, graduate and professional students are eligible for all awards.

The awards will be presented at the 50th Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards program on Thursday, April 14, at 5 p.m. at the UIC Dorin Forum. Recipients will be recognized individually, and their nominator will be invited to attend.

For details, contact:

Student Leadership and Civic Engagement (SLCE)

390 SCE, 750 Halsted St.

312-996-4500

slce@uic.edu

Thank you for your support in recognizing our outstanding students’ achievements in volunteerism, service and leadership.

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

