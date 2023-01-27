Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards 2023

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

Nominations are now being accepted for the 51st Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards. Please consider nominating any outstanding undergraduate, graduate and professional students who have given their time and talent to the campus or in community service. A detailed description of awards are located online for individual awards and Student Organization Awards. Awards presented include:

Chancellor’s Student Service Award (for volunteer service).

Eugertha Bates Memorial Award (for humanitarian commitment).

Jane Addams Distinguished Service Award (for creativity/innovation/length of service).

International Student Ambassador Service Award.

Activities Honorary Society.

Student Organization Awards.

Nomination Dates and Guidelines

Nominations for individual student awards will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 3.

Nominators should provide great detail when describing the nature and value of the nominee’s contributions relevant to a particular award.

Nominated students will receive an email to verify their contact information. Nominations are not considered complete until the student has verified their contact information online.

Nominees must be in good academic standing.

Students may nominate themselves or other students.

Undergraduate, graduate and professional students are eligible for all awards.

The various awards will be presented at the 51st Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards program at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the Illinois Room, Student Center East. Recipients will be recognized individually, and their nominator will be invited to attend.

Learn more or nominate a student online, or contact Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at 312-996-4500 or slce@uic.edu.

Thank you for your support in recognizing our outstanding students’ achievements in volunteerism, service and leadership.

Robert R. Dixon, JD

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Leadership and Civic Engagement

slce@uic.edu