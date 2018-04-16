Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative – Applications Open

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research & Office of Technology Management

present the Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative

CTRI

Apply for the opportunity to receive up to $25,000!

Application Deadline: April 30, 2018 by 5:00pm CST

What is the CTRI?

The purpose of the Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative (CTRI) is to advance UIC innovations to a commercialization outcome. CTRI funding is available to support projects that have high potential for commercialization, but are in preparation either for proof of concept funding through Illinois Ventures or to have enough translational data for licensing by industrial partners, typically TRL 4 or lower. Achievement of these early milestones, for which funding is difficult to obtain, will make these projects more attractive for licensing or start-up opportunities.

With this program, UIC faculty innovators have the opportunity to receive up to $25,000 per project to advance technology originating at UIC. The Spring 2018 cycle closes on April 30, 2018 for submission of applications.

Applications now open!

Deadline: April 30, 2018 by 5:00 pm CST

Finalists Selected: May 2018

For more information, please contact:

Heather Claxton-Douglas

OTMAward@uic.edu