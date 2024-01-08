Chicago campus winter weather policy and procedures 

Dear UIC community members,

The purpose of this communication is to remind our Chicago campus community about policies and procedures regarding inclement weather.

UIC never closes entirely because of the residential, health care and research aspects of our operations. However, there may be times when severe weather conditions necessitate the change or cancellation of:

On-site classes or labs.

Some specific university operations or services.

University events or programs.

When feasible, decisions about changes to university operations will be made by 5 a.m. for morning operations and by noon for evening operations. We encourage all UIC community members who have not yet done so to download the UIC SAFE app and subscribe to UIC ALERT text messages to receive emergency and weather-related operational changes on your mobile devices. Notifications also will be shared via email and posted on UIC.edu and the university’s Facebook and X accounts.

UI Health employees may visit the employee intranet homepage for instructions and operations updates.

Operations at UIC regional campuses in Peoria, Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield and Urbana may vary, depending on local needs and conditions. Operational changes at the regional campuses will be communicated by the regional deans.

Inclement weather often results in conditions that make travel difficult and at times hazardous. Before traveling, take a moment to visit Getting Around Illinois to check travel conditions at any time of the day or night. We encourage you to carefully consider your personal safety and local conditions in determining your ability to commute to the campus in extreme weather and ask for understanding of the situation and circumstances of others, including our students. If you must commute to campus in extreme weather, consider using public transportation or other ride-sharing options. When driving, allow extra time to reach your destination and use caution. For a variety of winter driving tips, watch this short Illinois Department of Transportation video.

Our team continuously monitors weather and road conditions throughout the area. During snow and ice storms we work around the clock to clear building entrances, streets, sidewalks and parking lots to keep the Chicago campus open and accessible. Priority for snow and ice removal is given to the hospital and ambulatory care areas, ADA entrances and parking spaces for people with disabilities, emergency routes and public walkways.

If parking on campus, note that temporary closures of some parking lots and the top decks of parking structures may be required to allow snow and ice to be safely removed. Vehicles that disregard these closures may be ticketed or towed. Weather conditions like heavy snow, blowing wind, ice and the timing of a storm may require a few days to completely clear the campus, and trash removal and recycling pickups may be delayed.

Your patience and consideration are appreciated while our crews do their best to clear snow and ice.

Please use the 24/7 phone number, 5-SNOW (312-355-7669) to report any snow or ice-related problems on campus.

By planning ahead and putting your safety and the safety of others first, we can all make this winter one of the safest yet.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services