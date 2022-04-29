Chicago Humanities Festival spring programs feature UIC faculty

University of Illinois Chicago faculty will be among the showcased participants during a day of events presented on campus as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival’s 2022 spring season program.

UIC Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum at night. Photo: Adam Biba of UIC Creative & Digital Services.

On Saturday, May 7, programming will feature advocate Anita Hill; former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch; comedian Sarah Cooper; filmmaker John Waters; chef Kwame Onwuachi; and a panel on policing in Chicago featuring Andy Clarno, UIC associate professor of sociology and Black studies, and coordinator of the Policing in Chicago Research Group; Nicole Nguyen, UIC associate professor of educational policy studies; Ronak Kapadia, UIC associate professor gender and women’s studies; and Susila Gurusami, UIC assistant professor of criminology, law and justice.

The May 7 events will be held at the UIC Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd. Special student and teacher prices are available. For tickets and more information, visit https://chicagohumanities.org/attend/uic-2022/.

Additional upcoming Chicago Humanities Festival events involving UIC faculty include a film screening of “Three Minutes — A Lengthening,” introduced by Michał Paweł Markowski, Stefan and Lucy Hejna Family Chair in Polish Language and Literature and professor and head of Polish, Russian, and Lithuanian studies at UIC; The Universe is Draftable, a conversation with Sheila Heti and Jennifer Reeder, director of the UIC School of Art and Art History, and professor of moving image arts; and Chicago’s Public Art with the Floating Museum, a discussion with Faheem Majeed, UIC assistant professor of art and art history, and other members of Floating Museum.