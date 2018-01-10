Chief Executive Officer, UI Hospital and Clinics

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

I am very pleased to announce that Michael Zenn, MBA, will become Chief Executive Officer of the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics effective February 1, 2018, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

The University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics is a $1 billion enterprise and requires a leader who understands our patient care, research and educational missions and is committed to the hospital’s continued financial success. Mr. Zenn has served in various positions in hospital operational and financial management for more than 30 years. He has been Chief Financial Officer of the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics since 2015.

During his tenure at the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics, Mr. Zenn has had proven success managing the enterprise’s finances and initiatives. He led efforts to significantly improve our revenue cycle, restructure our capital planning process and develop our five-year capital plan, and has sponsored our very critical Integrated Information Infrastructure project to select and implement a new information technology platform.

Prior to joining the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics, Mr. Zenn served as an engagement partner at Tatum, LLC in Chicago – a national professional services firm in the health care industry. He has additionally served in various roles in the executive administration teams of Northwest Community Healthcare and Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill., and of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. Mr. Zenn earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

The mission of the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics is to advance health care to improve the health of our patients and communities, promote health equity and develop the next generations of health care leaders. I am confident that Mike Zenn has the skill, experience, and dedication necessary to lead us to advance this critical mission.

I would like to thank the members of the search committee, led by chair Jerry Bauman, recently retired Dean of the UIC College of Pharmacy, for the commitment of their time and dedication to this important process.

I hope you will join me in welcoming Mike Zenn to his new role at the hospital.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs