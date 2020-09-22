Civic Engagement at UIC

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:

While the fall semester looks unlike any in UIC’s history, I write to remind you that civic and democratic engagement remain important priorities for the university. 2020 is a presidential election year and, as always, I encourage you to register to vote if you have not already done so. UIC was recently named one of the nation’s best universities for student voting and we are determined to keep the momentum going. Further details are provided below, but kindly note that early voting may be moving to a new location on campus to facilitate social distancing at the polling place and to ensure that voters can cast their ballots quickly and safely.

Other important events taking place during the fall semester include National Voter Registration Day on September 22 and the National Student Issues Convention on October 16. These events provide members of the UIC community with the opportunity to register to vote and with resources for making informed decisions about issues and candidates. For a full run-down of election-related events and activities, please visit the website of UIC’s Office of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement.

Please be aware that the deadline to complete the U.S. Census, originally scheduled for October 31, has been changed to September 30. To complete the census, please visit the website of the U.S. Census Bureau. There is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census and a census ID number is not required. Your responses are confidential. The UIC Department of Public Administration Census Team has created a short video on the census, which may be viewed here. For questions or for additional information on the census, visit census2020.uic.edu or contact Austin Zamudio, Senior Project Manager for the Census Team at azamud5@uic.edu.

Go Flames – and go vote!

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

______

Register to Vote

If you have not yet registered to vote, or need to update your registration because you recently moved, you can do so by visiting vote.uic.edu. The deadlines to register to vote in Illinois are October 6 (paper) and October 18 (online), although “grace period” registration will be available from October 7 until Election Day. Visit the non-partisan Campus Vote Project for information about voting for all 50 states.

Serve as an Election Judge

Per recent changes in Illinois state law, students are encouraged to apply to serve as a judge of election on November 3. Further information is available on the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on serving as an election judge in your jurisdiction.

Early Voting

Early voting will take place at UIC from October 28 until October 30 from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The polling place location, pending confirmation by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, is the Illinois Rooms at Student Center East. You must reside within the City of Chicago to vote on campus. Resources for voters who live outside the city are provided below. Every voter is encouraged to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose, whether voting in normal fashion or using a secured, on-site drop box.

Vote by Mail

Chicago residents can use Vote by Mail to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name, or apply to vote by mail. Location and hours for secured drop boxes for vote by mail will be released later this month. October 29 is the legal deadline to apply to vote by mail but voters who apply by September 24 will be the first to receive ballots when mailings begin in late September and early October. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on voting by mail in your jurisdiction.

Election Day Voting

If your permanent place of residence is near the UIC Dorin Forum, you may be able to vote or register in that facility on Election Day. To confirm your polling place for voting or registering, please visit the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Voting at the Forum will take place on November 3 from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Please note that Election Day is a state holiday in Illinois. Again, voters are encouraged to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose, whether voting in normal fashion or using a secured, on-site drop box.

Receive Text and Email Reminders

If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up to receive text and email reminders at vote.uic.edu. Stay up-to-date with early voting/Election Day reminders and polling place notifications.

Government Resources

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

Cook County Clerk’s Office (for voting in suburban Cook County)

DuPage County Clerk’s Office

Lake County Clerk’s Office

Kane County Clerk’s Office

McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk’s Office

Illinois State Board of Elections

Non-Partisan Resources on Candidates

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

League of Women Voters: lwv.org

Vote Smart: votesmart.org

Vote for Judges: voteforjudges.org

______

For questions, contact the Office of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at slce@uic.edu or the Office of Public and Government Affairs at govt@uic.edu.