Civic leaders visit UIC for lecture series

The University of Illinois at Chicago presents the annual “Future of Chicago” lecture series, bringing civic leaders to campus to examine issues with students and the community.

Topics focus on the social, economic and political conditions of the Chicago metropolitan region. Former Chicago alderman Dick Simpson, UIC professor of political science, moderates the series, hosted by UIC’s political science department since 1976. Co-sponsors are the UIC Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement and UIC Honors College.

All lectures are free and open to the public. Unless otherwise noted, lectures are from noon to 12:50 p.m. in Behavioral Sciences Building, Room 140, 1007 W. Harrison St. For more information, call (312) 413-3780.

Additional presenters will be announced later. Scheduled lectures include:

Sept. 27

“Racial Change and Housing in Chicago”

Janet Smith, co-director of UIC’s Voorhees Center for Neighborhood and Community Improvement

Oct. 2

“Homelessness in Chicago”

Veronica Cullinan, Chicago Coalition for the Homeless

Oct. 4

“The Chicago City Council and the Future of Chicago”

Edward Burke, 14th Ward alderman

Oct. 11

“The Future of Corruption in Chicago”

Joe Ferguson, City of Chicago Inspector General