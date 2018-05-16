Dear Colleagues:

President Killeen recently sent a message about a change to the Civil Service exemption process. I wanted to provide an explanation of the process, who it impacts and what we can expect at UIC.

Over the course of the last year, the University of Illinois System joined other public universities and the State Universities Civil Service System (SUCSS) to develop new criteria for exempting positions from the Civil Service system. The public universities and SUCSS agreed to a new set of procedures that complies with state law while allowing us to continue to exempt positions from the Civil Service system, when appropriate. These new procedures will take effect on October 1, 2018.

It is important to note that UIC has been following a process similar to the new procedures since the Job Analysis Project began in 2011. Given that fact, there will not be a large impact on how we currently or will analyze positions in the future. If there are any enhancements to our current process that result from these new procedures, UIC HR will work closely with our campus partners to communicate and implement any related changes.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Michael Ginsburg

ginsburg@uic.edu