Climate control in campus buildings

Dear students, faculty and staff,

While we are currently enjoying cooler weather, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s beginning this weekend and continuing through Wednesday of next week.

These extreme conditions strain our cooling equipment and, unfortunately, can cause interior building conditions to be above normal. While our utilities and facilities management departments do everything possible to keep temperatures in a range that’s conducive to teaching, learning and working, there is a possibility that classrooms and offices may be slightly warmer than usual.

You can do your part to help keep space temperatures comfortable by turning off lights and equipment in unused areas — not only for the holiday weekend, but as a rule whenever the spaces are not in use. Your efforts will help keep all building spaces conditioned to a comfortable level and help reduce the university’s energy consumption and costs.

We appreciate your cooperation as we prepare for a hot and steamy week and wish you a safe and happy Labor Day weekend.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu