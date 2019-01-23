College of Medicine Dean Finalist Forum: Allison Brashear, MD, MBA

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs continues the search for the position of Dean of the College of Medicine with a campus visit for the second of two candidates. We are pleased to announce Allison Brashear, MD, MBA, who will be on campus Wed., January 23, for an open forum.

More information about Dr. Brashear, including a biography, is posted on the search website.

I encourage the campus community to attend this open forum where the candidate will give a brief presentation on her background and outlook on medical education, research and health care delivery. A portion of the open forum will once again be reserved for questions. After the forum, you are invited to attend a light reception with the candidate.

COM Candidate Open Forum: Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Student Center West (SCW), 2nd Floor Michele M. Thompson Rooms & Lobby

4-5 p.m. – Open Forum

5-6 p.m. – Light Reception

PLEASE NOTE : Members of the College of Medicine campus communities in Rockford, Peoria and Urbana are invited to gather on their respective campuses in the below listed locations to participate in the Open Forum.

Peoria: Room A-100-1

Rockford: Room S232 (North Dining Room)

Urbana: Carle Forum, Video Conference Room (VCR)

I hope that you will take this opportunity to meet the finalist, and I welcome your feedback. All feedback will be due to the search coordinator using the form found on the search website (http://vcha.uic.edu/about/open-searches/). The form will be open for 72 hours after each candidate visit. If you have any questions, please contact the search coordinator, Margaret Moser, at mlmoser@uic.edu .

Sincerely,

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Margaret Moser

mlmoser@uic.edu