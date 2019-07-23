Come see, tour Chicago’s only medicinal plant garden

The University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy and the UIC/National Institutes of Health Center for Botanical Dietary Supplements Research will host an open-to-the-public garden walk and lecture on July 26 to celebrate the first and only urban medicinal plant garden in Chicago.

WHERE:

Dorothy Bradley Atkins Medicinal Plant Garden

833 S. Wood St. (corner of Wood and Polk streets)

WHEN:

Friday, July 26

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DETAILS:

The Dorothy Bradley Atkins Medicinal Plant Garden contains more than 200 species of medicinal plants, including black cohosh, purple coneflower and foxglove, whose chemical compounds are used to treat various conditions around the world.

At noon, renowned natural products scientist Dr. David Seigler will talk about the health benefits of superfruits. Seigler is professor emeritus at the School of Integrative Biology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Doel Soejarto, professor of pharmacognosy and biology at UIC, serves as the garden’s director and is available to talk to media.

The first 100 visitors will receive a free plant featured in the garden.