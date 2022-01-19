Coming soon: Electronic research record systems upgrade

Dear colleagues,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is pleased to announce an upcoming upgrade to two of our electronic research record systems that will make your work easier related to human subjects research, institutional review board approvals, and annual submissions and updates to conflict of interest/commitment disclosures. Our projected implementation date is June 28 to address pressing needs for upgrading our software systems. Information about training sessions and processes for transitioning to the new systems will be sent to all faculty and staff by email and posted on the OVCR website over the coming months.

Thank you,

Joanna L. Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Geoff Pearson

pearsong@uic.edu