Competition captures beauty, diversity of research

UIC’s Image of Research 2020 interdisciplinary exhibit provides a special glimpse inside the breadth and diversity of research at UIC.

Organized by the Graduate College and University Library, the annual competition invites students enrolled in a graduate or professional degree program to submit a still or moving images they create along with an explanation of how their image relates to their graduate research.

A virtual reception at 4. p.m. Nov. 5 will recognize the 14 students selected from 90 submissions as winners and finalists in the competition. RSVP online.

The winning entries will be on exhibit from November through January at the Daley Library and February through May in the Library of Health Sciences. They also are featured on light pole banners around campus.

Mechanical engineering student Hassan Bararnia won first place in the still images category with “Oil Marbles on Water Interface,” which demonstrates how tiny oil droplets float and merge at the water-air interface.

“In recent years, a large number of studies have been focused on removing oil spills due to their damage to the ecosystem,” Bararnia writes. “Having detailed information about the evolution and dynamics of oil droplets at the water-air interface by the presence of active molecules enables experts to propose better strategies to these efforts.”

Biomedical visualization student Paul Veach took first place in the moving images category with “Tardigrades: Surviving Water,” which focused near-microscopic animals that are known for being among the toughest animals on Earth.

“For my research, I sought to explore how tardigrades are able to survive desiccation and water loss,” Veach writes. “I created this animation to offer an adventurous exploration into these microscopic animals’ fascinating abilities.”

