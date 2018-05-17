The UIC Police Department will participate in the “Cop on Rooftop” fundraiser at Dunkin’ Donuts, 1651 W. Roosevelt Road, on Friday, May 18, from 5 am-noon.

Law enforcement officers from throughout the State of Illinois will stake out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops to benefit the Special Olympics. Each guest who visits a Cop on Rooftop location and makes a donation will receive a free donut coupon. Fundraising items such as Special Olympics Torch Run T-shirts, pins and Harley Davidson raffle tickets will be sold on-site.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $39 million over 30 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments.

Those interested in supporting this cause should make every effort to stop by the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1651 West Roosevelt Road this Friday, May 18 between 5 am-noon. Thank you and hope to see you there!

Kevin Booker

UIC Police Chief

For more information, please contact:

