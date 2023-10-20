COVID-19, flu, RSV vaccines available at UI Health

Dear UIC community,

UI Health is providing the updated COVID-19 vaccine (2023–24 formula), flu shots and RSV vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccine

UIC faculty, staff and students who have established care at any of the following UI Health clinics can schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

For more information, visit the UI Health COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Flu shots

UIC faculty, staff and students who have established care at any of the following clinics can schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot:

For more information, visit the UI Health flu shot webpage.

UIC faculty and staff with state health insurance also can get the flu vaccine at an upcoming event on the west side of campus:

Thursday, Oct. 26

Student Center West — Thompson Rooms

828 S. Wolcott St.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

View event details.

RSV vaccine

Existing UI Health patients who are age 60 and older OR are pregnant at 32–36 weeks’ gestation can get the RSV vaccine at:

UIC faculty, staff and students who are not currently UI Health patients can establish primary care at the above sites by calling 866-600-2273. The updated COVID-19 vaccine, flu shots and RSV vaccine also are widely available at retail pharmacies. Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccination is recommended but not required for the UIC campus.

Sincerely,

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Casey Bleasdale, MD

Chief Quality Officer

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Quality & Patient Safety