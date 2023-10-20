COVID-19, flu, RSV vaccines available at UI Health
Dear UIC community,
UI Health is providing the updated COVID-19 vaccine (2023–24 formula), flu shots and RSV vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccine
UIC faculty, staff and students who have established care at any of the following UI Health clinics can schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- University Village Primary & Specialty Care.
- Family Medicine Center at University Village (Campus Care accepted).
- Pilsen Family Health Center Lower West.
- Primary Care Clinics at the Outpatient Care Center.
- Primary Care Plus.
- General Medicine Clinic.
- FCID/PCAC.
- Center for Women’s Health.
- Child & Youth Center.
For more information, visit the UI Health COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
Flu shots
UIC faculty, staff and students who have established care at any of the following clinics can schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot:
- University Village Primary & Specialty Care.
- Family Medicine Center at University Village (Campus Care accepted).
- Pilsen Family Health Center Lower West.
- Primary Care Clinics at the Outpatient Care Center.
- Primary Care Plus.
- General Medicine Clinic.
- FCID/PCAC.
- Center for Women’s Health.
- Child & Youth Center.
- Specialty Care Building Pharmacy.
- University Village Pharmacy.
For more information, visit the UI Health flu shot webpage.
UIC faculty and staff with state health insurance also can get the flu vaccine at an upcoming event on the west side of campus:
Thursday, Oct. 26
Student Center West — Thompson Rooms
828 S. Wolcott St.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
RSV vaccine
Existing UI Health patients who are age 60 and older OR are pregnant at 32–36 weeks’ gestation can get the RSV vaccine at:
- University Village Primary & Specialty Care.
- Family Medicine Center at University Village (Campus Care accepted).
- Pilsen Family Health Center Lower West.
- Primary Care Clinics at the Outpatient Care Center.
- Primary Care Plus.
- General Medicine Clinic.
- FCID/PCAC.
- 55th & Pulaski Health Collaborative.
UIC faculty, staff and students who are not currently UI Health patients can establish primary care at the above sites by calling 866-600-2273. The updated COVID-19 vaccine, flu shots and RSV vaccine also are widely available at retail pharmacies. Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccination is recommended but not required for the UIC campus.
Sincerely,
Robert Barish, MD, MBA
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
Susan Casey Bleasdale, MD
Chief Quality Officer
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Quality & Patient Safety
