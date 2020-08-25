COVID-19 test scheduling and dashboard

Dear students, faculty and staff,

We are pleased to announce that voluntary saliva-based COVID-19 testing is available to all faculty, staff and students on campus this week.

Beginning today, students, faculty and staff who are not among the weekly, mandatory testing groups must schedule voluntary saliva-based testing online before arriving at a testing site.

If you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, you are not eligible for saliva-based testing.

What you need to know before arriving for the test

Testing is free to all students and staff.

Be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19. If you are displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 please seek care from a medical provider.

Bring a valid i-card to the testing site. It will need to be shown to be tested. Visitor cards are not accepted.

Refrain from eating, drinking, tooth brushing, mouth washing, gum chewing, and tobacco use for 30 minutes before submitting a saliva sample.

While lining up outside the testing location, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing of 6 feet while in line.

Wellness screening and temperature monitoring will be conducted at the entrance.

If you are under the age of 18, you must provide a signed consent form from your parent/guardian before testing.

No food or drink allowed in testing site.

If you are unable to independently conduct the saliva testing due to mobility, ambulatory, or other disability, it is advised that you contact the Disability Resource Center at drc@uic.edu or 312-996-8332 at least two days prior to the testing date.

Everyone entering the testing station is asked to update their university contact information should we need to alert you of important information about further testing or contact tracing.

Students

In Self-Service, select “University of Illinois Chicago.” Log in using your NetID and Password. In the Main Menu, select “Personal Information.” In the Personal Information menu, select “Addresses & Phones.”



Faculty/staff

In My UI Info, select “My Profile” Log in using NetID and Password Select “My Profile” Select “Address/Contact Information”



Students and staff in campus housing, certain students and faculty/staff in performing arts and student-athletes and athletics staff who are required to undergo weekly, mandatory testing will receive separate instructions for ongoing weekly testing at the UIC Forum beginning Aug. 28.

Testing locations, dates and hours of operation

Aug. 25-28

Student Center West, Thompson Room

828 S. Wolcott Ave.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

*Voluntary saliva-based testing for students, faculty and staff must be scheduled online.

Aug. 25-28

Dorin Forum

725 W Roosevelt Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

*Voluntary saliva-based testing for students, faculty and staff must be scheduled online.

The outdoor tent east of University Hall will be closed the remainder of the week due to extreme heat. Please visit the Dorin Forum location.

UIC COVID-19 Dashboard

UIC has released a new data dashboard to maintain transparency and support informed decision-making related to campus operations. The dashboard includes positive cases, cumulative saliva test results, availability of community protective equipment, and isolation and quarantine availability in campus housing.

Please visit today.uic.edu/covid-19-saliva-testing for additional information on UIC COVID-19 saliva-based testing.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation