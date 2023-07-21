CTA Blue Line closure

Dear faculty, staff and students,

The CTA Blue Line tracks serving UIC and UI Health will close for reconstruction beginning July 23 through Oct. 7. The multi-phased project will improve the Forest Park branch of the line to eliminate slow zones and provide more reliable and accessible service to Chicago’s West Side.

Blue Line riders traveling to campus are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time through the summer and early fall.

The CTA will operate a local bus shuttle that will run 24/7, with multiple stops along Harrison Street. An express shuttle also will be provided during the first phase of the project, which will operate between the IMD (Ogden) and Jackson stations during the weekday morning and evening rush periods.

The project work will be performed in two parts:

Part A (July 23-late August): Crews will rebuild the track between the UIC-Halsted and LaSalle stations. During this time, Blue Line trains will operate in two segments: between the Forest Park and IMD stations, and between the LaSalle and O’Hare stations. The Clinton, UIC-Halsted and Racine stations will be temporarily closed. Part B (late August-Oct. 7): Crews will reopen a portion of the tracks while work continues to rebuild the track between the IMD and UIC-Halsted stations. During this time, Blue Line trains will operate in two segments: between Forest Park and IMD, and between UIC-Halsted and O’Hare. The Clinton and UIC-Halsted stations will be reopened for rider use.

The CTA encourages riders to use the nearby Green Line, Pink Line and CTA bus service as alternatives during the closures. Free and reduced-fare rides will be offered on select routes (bus and rail) in the area.

Thank you for your patience as the CTA works to provide a better transit experience for Blue Line riders to UIC and UI Health. UIC administrators will continue to solicit CTA updates and communicate those updates with the university community.

Visit the CTA Forest Park Branch Rebuild website for detailed information and project updates.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs