Dara Crowfoot Named Assistant Vice Chancellor, UIC Extended Campus

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We are pleased to announce that Dara Crowfoot will become Assistant Vice Chancellor, UIC Extended Campus, effective July 16, 2019, pending formal approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Dara previously served as Assistant Vice President of Corporate and Employer Outreach at DePaul University where she led the university’s new corporate education business unit that partners with Chicago’s largest employers. Dara has a successful track record of developing education partnerships that drive enrollment growth, and help companies upskill their workforce. Dara received her MBA from the University of North Carolina, and her BA in Economics from the University of Michigan.

As Assistant Vice Chancellor, UIC Extended Campus, Dara will work to position UIC as a leader in online and blended education and as the premier destination for continuing education and professional development and work with the UIC Extended Campus team, UIC colleges, and external stakeholders to develop and deliver innovative programming for credit and non-credit in online, blended, and other formats.

We would like to thank members of the search committee and search committee chair, Dean Bo Fernhall for their commitment to this important process and its successful completion. We also thank Janette Salamanca Maldonado for doing an outstanding job as Interim Executive Director, UIC Extended Campus. Janette’s service to the department and the university has been exemplary.

Sincerely,

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs