Day of Service set for Saturday

The UIC Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement is excited to host the ninth annual UIC Day of Service April 7 — the largest service event of the year.

This year, more than 200 students, faculty and staff members are registered to participate in a variety of service ventures.

Suzan Akin, associate director of the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement, said the event is a great opportunity for participants to give back.

“It is one of the ways to show our entire UIC community is committed to the communities around us, where our students, faculty, and staff live,” she said.

Projects range from mailing cards to people who are transgender and incarcerated to working with a youth mentoring project, among many others.

For more information, email Akin at sakin@uic.edu