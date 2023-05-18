Deadline for nominations – AOM, CAPE, Rising Star and Janice Watkins Award

May 18, 2023

Dear colleagues,

This is a reminder that the deadline to submit a nomination for the 2023 Merit Award Season is June 1. Please consider nominating a deserving colleague for the following UIC merit awards:

Award of Merit  

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award (CAPE)

Janice Watkins Award

Rising Star Award

All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 2.

Please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu with any questions.

Sincerely,

Cheri Canfield
Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:
Lauren Singdahlsen
specialprograms@uillinois.edu

