Deadline for nominations – AOM, CAPE, Rising Star and Janice Watkins Award
Dear colleagues,
This is a reminder that the deadline to submit a nomination for the 2023 Merit Award Season is June 1. Please consider nominating a deserving colleague for the following UIC merit awards:
Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award (CAPE)
All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 2.
Please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu with any questions.
Sincerely,
Cheri Canfield
Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
For more information, please contact:
Lauren Singdahlsen
specialprograms@uillinois.edu