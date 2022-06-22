Deadline reminder: Merit award nominations due Friday

Dear colleagues,

As a reminder, the deadline to submit nominations for the 2022 UIC Award Season is Friday, June 24, 2022. Please consider nominating an outstanding UIC employee for one of the awards below.

Award of Merit

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award (CAPE)

Janice Watkins Award

Rising Star Award

All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uic.edu with any questions.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

Brindle@uic.edu