Dean establishes College of Business Administration professorship

Michael Mikhail, dean of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Business Administration. Photo: Scott Thompson

A gift from Michael Mikhail, dean of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Business Administration, aims to inspire and empower the college’s faculty and recognize the impact they have on shaping business knowledge and leadership.

The Mikhail Professorship will support an academic who has achieved success in research and demonstrated excellence in teaching and service.

It also contributes directly to IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC Business, which aims to redefine business education. Faculty funding is a key campaign priority for the college, the impact of which is a heightened scholarly profile and improved student success, according to Mikhail, who previously has backed scholarship and other college and university priorities aimed at student success.

“The Mikhail Professorship will attract and recognize the highest caliber faculty scholars while promoting faculty diversity, which contributes to the well-rounded business education and career readiness we deliver to our UIC Business students,” said Mikhail, who is also professor of accounting. “It directly supports my vision, values and goals for the college and is a demonstration of my commitment to UIC Business’ bright future.”

Sixty-five percent of college tenure system faculty have been hired since Mikhail’s arrival in 2012. The Mikhail Professorship adds to years of investment in faculty and research excellence that has played a significant role in the college’s rise in rankings and student academic and career achievements. UIC Business has been ranked the No. 1 undergraduate business program in Chicago seven of the last nine years (2013-2021), according to US News & World Report.

“Almost ten years ago, Dean Mikhail joined UIC Business to lead us into the future, setting us on a course to achieve the promise of our potential,” said Michael Kirschenheiter, UIC professor and head of accounting. “Through his leadership, UIC Business has embarked on an ambitious journey that has increased our research profile, enhanced student experiences and strengthened our links to the Chicago business community. His generous gift of a professorship is another sign of his passion for and support of the UIC community.”

At the UIC College of Business Administration, expert faculty provide a real-world education to meet the challenges of today’s business environment. UIC Business utilizes world-renowned research faculty, a strong connection to Chicago’s business community and a 37,000-strong alumni network to provide a proven business education to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Degree options include eight bachelor’s degrees, six specialized master’s degrees, an MBA, an online MBA, and a PhD program.