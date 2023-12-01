December holiday closing for UIC Purchasing and Contract Management

Dear faculty members:

No services are currently planned from the close of business Thursday, Dec. 21, through Jan. 1, 2024. Full services will resume Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Procurements

From the close of business Dec. 21, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024, there will be no UIC Purchasing and Contract Management staff available to process purchase orders or contracts. Departments that need critical supplies during this period should use the P-Card or T-Card, if allowable, or plan now to submit iBuy requisitions (for purchases between $10,000 and $100,000, the competitive bid threshold) by Dec. 20. Purchasing will do its best to issue purchase orders for such critical supplies by close of business Dec. 21.

Contracts/obligations requiring comptroller signature and/or president and comptroller approval

For any contracts or other obligation documents that will require comptroller delegate signature, and any procurements that will be $250,000 or more and therefore require chief legal, president and comptroller approval, arrangements should be made prior to close of business Dec. 21 to obtain such signature/approval support during the holiday break, if such signatures/approvals cannot be secured by Dec. 20. Notice of such impending contracts/obligations shall be sent to Debra Matlock and Aaron Rosenthal by Dec. 20, summarizing the transaction and explaining the urgency requiring signature/approvals during the holiday break, and expected date for receipt. We will coordinate with university counsel to obtain chief legal approval.

