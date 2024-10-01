Disability Employment Awareness Month and program

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The University of Illinois Chicago and the Office for Access and Equity celebrate the 2024 National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This year’s theme is Access to Good Jobs for All.

UIC is committed to the full inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of university life, including employment. The university values the talents of employees with disabilities and is committed to a diverse workforce. Consistent with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Illinois Human Rights Act and other state and federal laws, UIC will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified employees and applicants with disabilities.

Employees needing a reasonable accommodation may review the Employee Accommodation Procedures or contact the university’s ADA coordinator, Peter Berg, via email at pberg@uic.edu or at 312-996-0512 with any questions.

Also, as part of the National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Office for Access and Equity is sponsoring a professional development program below:

Employees and Reasonable Accommodations: What You Need to Know

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, noon – 1 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

This presentation will provide an overview of the employment provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, examples of accommodations and university procedures for requesting a reasonable accommodation. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

Please complete the online registration form to register for the program. The Zoom link will be sent Oct. 14.

Caryn Bills, Associate Chancellor

Peter Berg, ADA Coordinator

Office for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Peter Berg

oaeada@uic.edu