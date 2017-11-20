Discussions with The John Marshall Law School

Dear members of the UIC Community,

We are writing to inform you that we have been in preliminary discussions with the leadership of The John Marshall Law School (JMLS) to explore the benefits of JMLS becoming a part of UIC – creating the first and only public law school in Chicago.

The discussions about this association have focused on the advantages such a relationship would offer both institutions and future students. The natural alignment of UIC’s public mission and JMLS’s commitment to provide access and opportunity and to fill Chicago’s justice gap, presents many opportunities. These include a wide range of interdisciplinary programs for students, as well as research opportunities for faculty at both institutions that bridge the discipline of law with the disciplinary strengths of UIC, including the health sciences, engineering and technology, urban planning, public administration, the social sciences and business.

We have also examined carefully the financial feasibility of such an initiative, as well as the immediate and future impact on the operation and strength of the new School. The initial reports we have received from an external consulting group and from our own internal analysis are positive and have led us to the decision to broaden these discussions to the full constituencies of UIC and JMLS, including faculty, staff, students, alumni, and donors, as well as members of the wider community. These discussions still remain exploratory at this point and any final arrangement would require approvals by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees and The John Marshall Law School Board of Trustees, as well as the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the American Bar Association and the Higher Learning Commission.

Please visit jmls.uic.edu for FAQs that we have created. This website will be updated as discussions proceed and as we seek your input through the next steps in this process. We are looking forward to your contributions over the coming months.

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs