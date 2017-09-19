Doctoral student earns Harvard fellowship

Jenny Korn, a doctoral candidate in communication and gender and women’s studies, is among 20 scholars selected to receive a fellowship from The Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University for the 2017–18 academic year.

Korn is primarily working in Cambridge, Massachusetts, alongside Berkman Klein faculty, students and staff, where she will examine identity and representation through online and in-person discourses, focusing on how popular concepts of race and gender are influenced by digital interactions, political protest and institutional kyriarchy.

The Berkman Klein fellowship program contributes to the center’s mission of addressing issues at the intersection of technology and society, with a focus on the design and use of digital technologies for the social good.

Korn was also named a recipient of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Scholar Award, a competitive, merit-based award for women who are pursuing a doctoral level degree at an accredited college or university in the U.S. or Canada.