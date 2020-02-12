DPI-IIN funding announcement

Dear Campus Community,

I hope that you have had a chance to read President Killeen’s message sharing the news that Governor J.B. Pritzker plans to release $500 million in state funding for the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) and the Illinois Innovation Network (IIN). This initiative will bring future jobs to the city and state, it will support innovation and research at UIC, and build talent and partnerships across the University of Illinois System.

At UIC, this funding will allow us to move forward with building the Drug Discovery and Cancer Research Pavilion where researchers and students will focus on the development and commercialization of drugs and pharmaceutical technologies and it will add a 15,000 square foot expansion to UIC’s Innovation Center, a collaborative education and design development hub connecting research and education with industry partners. The DPI and IIN announcement will directly impact our students, their educational opportunities and their future by bringing economic development opportunities to our front door.

Many of you have had a role in supporting the DPI and IIN initiative and I want to thank you for your continued enthusiasm to make this a reality. Our work has just begun but the opportunities are endless.

It is a wonderful day for Chicago, for Illinois and for our University.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor