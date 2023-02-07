DPI & The 78 Innovation District Plans Town Hall – recording available

Dear faculty, staff and students,

Thank you to all who joined last week’s DPI & The 78 Innovation District Plans Town Hall, hosted via Zoom webinar Thursday, Feb. 2.

During the one-hour town hall, collaborators from the Discovery Partners Institute shared exciting new details of their building planned for the 78 Innovation District and solicited feedback from the UIC community regarding how the campus can cement its footprint within this groundbreaking development opportunity.

Those who were unable to participate live can access a copy of the recording as well as a copy of the town hall slide deck via the links below:

In addition, anyone who wishes to submit suggestions and/or feedback is encouraged to do so before 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, via Qualtrics.

Please stay posted for future updates and opportunities to engage with and provide critical feedback for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for UIC! Together we can help forge a stronger, more inclusive and more equitable future for our campus!

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu