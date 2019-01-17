Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events

Dear UIC Community,

Welcome back to campus for the Spring 2019 semester. Each year the University of Illinois at Chicago joins the nation in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We invite you to join us for the following commemorative events:

On January 21, 2019, Student Leadership and Civic Engagement will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Participants volunteer for 3-5 hours at sites around Chicago. Students, faculty, staff, and alumni are all welcome. View site details and register to participate at http://go.uic.edu/mlksignup . For more information, contact Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at 312-996-4501 or slce@uic.edu.

On January 22, 2019, UIC will host a moderated conversation on social justice activism in our current age with actor and activist Kendrick Sampson as the keynote of the 2019 MLK Commemoration. The event will take place at Student Center East in the Illinois Room at 4:30 pm. RSVP at http://go.uic.edu/2019mlkrsvp. For more information, contact the Center for Student Involvement at 312-413-5070 or email at studentinvolvement@uic.edu.

We look forward to you joining us as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sincerely,

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu