Duo 2-Factor Authentication Required for Additional UIC Services Starting 8/16

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

Technology Solutions, UIC’s central IT department, is taking proactive steps to protect our community from increasing cyber attacks.

Technology Solutions will be adding 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) to Microsoft 365 (including Exchange, Office, and Teams), Box, and Qualtrics on Monday, August 16th, with additional University systems to follow in upcoming months. If you do not sign up for Duo, you will no longer be able to log in to these University systems.

You may already be familiar with 2FA, as it is currently required to access the UIC VPN system and UI-System applications such as My UI Info and Banner Administrative Pages. The vast majority of students, faculty and staff have already signed up for 2FA, and we are encouraging remaining members to confirm their existing account or sign up for the service in preparation for 2FA being added to additional University services.

Duo Security is an industry leader in cybersecurity services, helping secure your account and the University’s sensitive data by adding an extra layer of security to logins. When logging in to university systems using your NetID and password, 2FA requires you to verify your identity using a second factor such as a mobile device, and prevents anyone but you from logging in, even if your password has been compromised. For the best possible user experience, you are encouraged to use the Duo App on iOS or Android.

Learn more about 2FA at go.uic.edu/2FA or visit the UIC Help Center articles below for answers to frequently asked 2FA questions:

UIC is committed to securing its institutional data and the personal information of University students, faculty and staff, and appreciates your attention to this matter. If you have any questions or need additional support, please visit the UIC Help Center at go.uic.edu/ask-an-IT-question.

Best Regards,

Jason Maslanka

Chief Technology Officer

For more information, please contact:

Jason Maslanka

consult@uic.edu