Early voting this week at UIC!

Dear UIC Community,

We are approaching an important moment in the mid-term elections. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6. This is an opportunity for you to let your voice be heard as you vote for the candidate(s) that represent you the best. We encourage you to uphold your civic duty in this country’s democracy.

For many of you, this will be the first time exercising your right to vote; for others this is an opportunity to continue fulfilling your civic duties.

Please join your fellow members of the UIC Community by taking advantage of early voting on campus. Early voting on campus for City of Chicago residents will take place:

Student Center East, Room 613, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

October 31

November 1

November 2

Suburban Cook County residents can click HERE for early voting.

On Election Day, November 6, voting hours run 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Find your voting location HERE.

Additional resources to help you make an informed decision of who to support are available at:

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

League of Women Voters: lwv.org

Vote Smart: votesmart.org

Vote for Judges: voteforjudges.org

Sincerely,

Darius M. Newsome

Student Member of the Board of Trustees

Jashaun D. Bowens

President, Undergraduate Student Government

Anna Terebus

President, Graduate Student Council

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu