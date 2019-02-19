Early voting this week at UIC

Dear students, staff, and faculty:

We are quickly approaching a pivotal moment in the life of our community. The City of Chicago’s municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26. This is an opportunity for you to let your voice be heard as you vote for the candidate(s) that best represent you. In November 2018, Chicago had its highest voter turnout for a midterm election in 32 years, with over one-quarter of all ballots being cast by voters ages 18 to 34. As Chicago’s public research university, it is our responsibility to keep the momentum going.

If you are a city resident, you may participate in early voting on campus. Early voting will take place at the following times and locations:

Student Center East, Room 613, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

February 20, 2019

February 21, 2019

February 22, 2019

Looking to register for the upcoming election? Visit vote.uic.edu to confirm your eligibility and find your official polling location. Additional resources to help you make an informed decision are available at:

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

Chi.Vote: chi.vote

Ballotpedia: ballotpedia.org

Sincerely,

Theresa E. Mintle

Interim Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs



Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Jashaun D. Bowens

President, Undergraduate Student Government

Darius M. Newsome

Student Member of the Board of Trustees

Anna Terebus

President, Graduate Student Council