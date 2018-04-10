East + West Research Mixer on Regenerative Materials, April 12, 2018 at 4:30 p.m.

Dear Colleagues,

Please join faculty from the east and west campuses for the last E+W Research Mixer of the semester on Thursday, April 12th. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about regenerative materials in their research and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided.

The presentations will be by UIC Faculty:

Dr. Jordi Cabana, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Dr. Lyndon Cooper, College of Dentistry

Dr. Luisa DiPietro, College of Dentistry

Dr. Robert F. Klie, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Dr. Ying Liu, College of Engineering

Thursday, April 12, 2018, 4:30-6:00 pm

Innovation Center (1240 West Harrison Street).

Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.

We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university. All faculty are welcome!

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu