Effects of communications pause at federal research agencies

Dear UIC research community,

On Jan. 21, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a memo that paused all public communications from Health and Human Services divisions through Feb. 1. This guidance has led to the postponement of some study sections, advisory council meetings and other activities.

We are actively working with our academic and government partners to understand how federal research policy changes, including recent executive orders, may affect our campus. We are also monitoring potential additional policy changes that may have implications for our campus.

We encourage you to be patient with your agency program managers, scientific review officers and other federal personnel as we all sort through the recent changes. We also encourage you to talk with your research groups about the importance of remaining focused and continuing the important work that you are all doing.

Should your work experience impacts related to this evolving situation or you have questions, please contact Karen McCormack, executive director of sponsored programs. My office will continue to provide updates to our research community as details become available.

Thank you,

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

